WATCH: Bernard Grech Won’t Take Action Against PN MPs Unless Things Are Made ‘More Clear’

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech won’t take action against a number of Nationalist Party MPs unless things are made “more clear”, despite several allegations brought against them.

The integrity of the PN was put under the spotlight last week when Prime Minister Robert Abela challenged Grech to take action against five of his MPs – namely his predecessor Adrian Delia, as well as Jason Azzopardi, Stephen Spiteri, Kristy Debono and Hermann Schiavone.

Abela made the comments following the resignation of Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar as Reforms Parliamentary Secretary, whom he praised as taking responsibility for her actions.

Cutajar resigned pending an investigation by the Standards Commissioner into her dealings with prime murder suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case, Yorgen Fenech.

Speaking to journalists today, Grech said he needed clear evidence before he would consider taking actions against his MPs.

“The situation of Rosianne Cutajar is a clear one which was reported in newspapers, and there were a number of clear written allegations that weren’t contested,” Grech said at a press event earlier today.

“With regards to Stephen Spiteri, and other shadow ministers, I reserve to take any action until things are more clear.”

Shadow Health Minister Spiteri is currently being investigated for selling medical certificates to patients without seeing them. Abela also warned that “ugly” allegations have been made against Delia, but he didn’t specify what allegations he was referring to.

Grech gave his responses in a heated exchange with journalists from several media houses during a visit to a company in Burmarrad.

The resignation of Cutajar comes in the wake of further revelations in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case, including claims that she pocketed over €46,500 for her role in a Mdina property deal involving Fenech. A further €9,000 was allegedly handed to her directly from Fenech.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below