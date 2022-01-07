WATCH: Buses And Traffic Diverted In Burmarrad As Accident Blocks Entire Main Road

A car collision in Burmarrad led to the town’s traffic becoming temporarily blocked off, with buses and other large vehicles forced to divert as the town’s main road was brought to a standstill.

The incident, which happened just after 2:30pm on Tony Camilleri Road, saw two vehicles collide in the middle of the main road, direction southbound.

However, with the vehicles left in the middle of the road, traffic quickly piled up – leading some vehicles to straddle the pavement in an attempt to get around the crash.

Larger vans and trucks, however, were stuck waiting, with some drivers emerging from their vehicles to try and figure out how to proceed.

Meanwhile, a total of eight bus routes – 31, 45, 48, 250, 186, 280, 203 and the X3, all southbound – had to be temporarily diverted.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area. However, the scene has since cleared up.