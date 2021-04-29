WATCH: Debris From Valletta Water Polo Club Development Going Straight Onto Seabed, Diver Reveals

A new video showing what’s happening beneath the surface of the ocean near a development in Valletta reveals what’s hiding right under the waves.

Diver Raniero Borg, the man behind Raniero’s Adventures, a page dedicated to showcasing the good and the bad in Malta’s seas, uploaded the video saying the works being carried out at the Valletta United Water Polo Club were “destroying the underneath seabed”.

In the video, debris and rubble can be seen covering the seabed right near the development, with Borg even picking some up with his hands.

“Torba, torba everywhere.”

“When works near the sea take place, buoys are placed on the surface to gather the surface debris and dust-cloudy water,” Borg explained. “Submerged under the buoys, curtains of material fall towards the seabed to entrap all debris, rocks and dust from mixing with the surrounding area.”

“More than three-quarters of the material is found lying on the seabed with rock particles.”