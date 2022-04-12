Watch: Eve Borg Bonello ‘Would Still Vote Against Gender Quotas’ Even After Being Elected Through It

Being elected as a PN MP by way of Malta’s Parliamentary gender quota was not enough to change Eve Borg Bonello’s stance on the system. Only a year ago, she criticized the system in a Times of Malta article by saying that “we need to get it out of our heads that women need quotas to get elected.” Now she becomes one of the first female MP’s in Malta’s history to be elected via the gender quota mechanism. In fact, it made her the youngest ever MP in Malta’s history. Regardless, Borg Bonello maintained that she “still disagrees with gender quotas” and given the opportunity to vote against them, she would without a second’s thought.

“I would vote against [gender quotas] because they backfired totally [in the sense] that fewer women were elected through the original election even if it balanced out once we got to the casual elections.” “The Maltese voter wants control over who represents them and it’s only fair. It’s basic democracy. Once the Maltese voter loses control, they rebel.” When asked, Borg Bonello maintained her stance, insisting that she would vote against the system on the basis that “women are capable of getting there alone.” Her stance on the matter may have raised concerns as to whether she should have taken a stand and given up her seat altogether. However, Borg Bonello maintained that doing so would be disrespectful to those who voted for her knowing that their votes ‘weighed less’ because of the quota. “I have a responsibility to those who voted for me. And I already passed the threshold of the districts in terms of the quota.”