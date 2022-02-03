Watch: Every Worker And Student In Malta To Get €100 Cheque, Pensioners To Get €200

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that every worker and student in Malta will receive a €100 cheque at home, while pensioners and people on social benefits will receive €200.

“This is a cash injection in the economy to generate economic activity,” Abela told a press conference. “The government gave everyone a €100 voucher twice during the pandemic to help particular sectors and we will now give this injection to everyone.”

This scheme is over and above the annual tax refund scheme, which will also be extended next year, with refunds oscillating between €60 and €140.

In total, the cheques amount to some €70 million.

“We will be your shield against the pandemic,” Abela said. “We will be a government that incentivises, not punishes, people.”