WATCH: Fgura Environmental Activist Releases Powerful Ode To Maltese Heritage

A Maltese singer and cultural activist has released a new song dedicated to Maltese heritage.

Aldo Busuttil’s single Figura t’Identita’ is a beautiful dedication to the town of Fgura, a town full of traditions. As culturally important buildings in the locality, as well as other localities, face more and more pressure to be torn down or replaced, Busuttil wanted to send a strong and emotional message of support.

Along with the release of the song, he’s appealed to the residents of Fgura to unite with him and fight any drives to develop Fgura beyond its recognisable self.