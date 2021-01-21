WATCH: Fgura Environmental Activist Releases Powerful Ode To Maltese Heritage
A Maltese singer and cultural activist has released a new song dedicated to Maltese heritage.
Aldo Busuttil’s single Figura t’Identita’ is a beautiful dedication to the town of Fgura, a town full of traditions. As culturally important buildings in the locality, as well as other localities, face more and more pressure to be torn down or replaced, Busuttil wanted to send a strong and emotional message of support.
Along with the release of the song, he’s appealed to the residents of Fgura to unite with him and fight any drives to develop Fgura beyond its recognisable self.
One of his key sources of inspiration is a traditional farmhouse in Fgura, at risk of being replaced with something more modern.
And his lyrics show just what he thinks of construction taking away what defined Malta for so long.
Pesta ħakmet pajjiżi
Mardet mentalità
Li qed tiġġustifika
Il-Qerda t’Identità
