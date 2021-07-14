WATCH: First Aircraft With Malta Air Colours Hits The Skies En Route To The Island
The first Malta Air aircraft that will be sporting the company’s new livery has left Seattle and is currently on its way to Malta.
The Facebook page Malta Aviation Outlook reported this morning that the aircraft had left Boeing’s base in Seattle and is expected to reach Europe in the coming hours.
“First Malta Air aircraft has left Seattle on its way to cross the Atlantic. The first appearance of the Malta Air livery in European skies will happen in the coming hours,” the page said this morning.
Malta Air – a subsidiary of the low-cost giant Ryanair – was established and obtained a Maltese Air Operating Certificate in 2019.
The company had announced that it would be transferring Ryanair aircraft based in Malta to the new company with plans for aircraft based in France, Germany and Italy to be gradually transferred to the Maltese AOC over a period of time.
The aircraft en route to Malta will be the first to fly Malta Air’s colours, with roughly seven others to be added in the near future.
Ryanair has so far transferred 120 of its aircraft to its Maltese AOC.
