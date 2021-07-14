WATCH: First Aircraft With Malta Air Colours Hits The Skies En Route To The Island

The first Malta Air aircraft that will be sporting the company’s new livery has left Seattle and is currently on its way to Malta.

The Facebook page Malta Aviation Outlook reported this morning that the aircraft had left Boeing’s base in Seattle and is expected to reach Europe in the coming hours.

“First Malta Air aircraft has left Seattle on its way to cross the Atlantic. The first appearance of the Malta Air livery in European skies will happen in the coming hours,” the page said this morning.