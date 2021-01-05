WATCH: ‘Free At Last To Hold It In My Hands!’ Daniel Holmes Receives Copies Of His Riveting Memoir

Daniel Holmes, the man behind the explosive memoir on life behind bars in Malta, has finally received copies of his book.

In a video published on Facebook, Holmes excitedly unwraps two copies of ‘A Memoir From Malta’s Prison: From A Cage, On A Rock, In A Puddle’, which he opens… caged up in his chicken coop in his Cardiff home.

“Well, today is that day. Thank you Lovin Malta. To finally hold this in my hands… Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty I’m free at last,” Holmes wrote.