WATCH: ‘Free At Last To Hold It In My Hands!’ Daniel Holmes Receives Copies Of His Riveting Memoir
Daniel Holmes, the man behind the explosive memoir on life behind bars in Malta, has finally received copies of his book.
In a video published on Facebook, Holmes excitedly unwraps two copies of ‘A Memoir From Malta’s Prison: From A Cage, On A Rock, In A Puddle’, which he opens… caged up in his chicken coop in his Cardiff home.
“Well, today is that day. Thank you Lovin Malta. To finally hold this in my hands… Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty I’m free at last,” Holmes wrote.
Holmes’ debut work is a riveting tell-all expose’ about the conditions he and other inmates faced in his near-decade spent in prison for growing cannabis.
Dragged through the Maltese justice system, paraded as a drug kingpin, rubbing shoulders with famous criminals and sparking protests, it’s an insightful read into one of Malta’s most secretive institutions.
It’s the first book published by Lovin Malta, and it’s already a bestseller. Check it out here.
Tag someone who needs to watch this!