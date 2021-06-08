WATCH: Herculean Swimmer Neil Agius Wants Malta To Pick Up One Million Pieces Of Plastic By The End Of Summer

Neil Agius hopes that his world record swim attempt across two continents will result in one million pieces of plastic being picked up from our streets and beaches by the end of summer.

Agius will be swimming an estimated 50 hours for a total of 150km as he makes the perilous journey from Tunisia to Sicily in the name of his foundation, Wave of Change.

And as he ups the ante on his latest swim, Agius hopes that people too will contribute more to taking care of our environment.

“We’re aiming to pick up one million pieces of plastic by the end of summer,” he told Lovin Malta. “We are upping our game from last year and, since I’m going to be swimming more hours, we’re going to try to increase the challenge for people in Malta and abroad too.”

“It’s something really small,” he continued. “If 200,000 people pick up five pieces of plastic, which could happen in one day, we’ll be making a big change to the environment.”