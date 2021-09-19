WATCH: Hidden Away, Hopeful And Hopeless, Enter Ħal Far’s Open Centres Like Never Before

With unprecedented access, Lovin Malta entered a number of centres in the south of Malta where asylum seekers are taken to live after arriving in Malta or being picked up in its nearby waters.

Men and women with children praying for a better tomorrow, young adults with big hopes and dreams and the workers trying to facilitate it all – welcome to Malta’s Ħal Far Open Centres.

Racism, attempted escapes and riots – these are just some of the words that come to mind when thinking of the Open Centres in Ħal Far.Lovin Malta gained access to residents at a number of centres on the south of Malta to find out more about the men and women working and living in these controversial camps

Far From Home is a new Lovin Malta documentary highlighting the lives of those living in the island’s open centres – a type of halfway house for asylum seekers looking for a better life – and the struggles they face.

With several different cultures, languages and ways of life forced to live together in a camp filled with kiosks, the challenges are many, sometimes too much for some to accept after a traumatising journey to Europe.

However, speaking to the men and women who live and work there, the situation may be a little bit more nuanced than one first expects.

With the shadow of the racially-motivated murder of Lassana Cisse – which also happened in Ħal Far – looming over Malta’s security forces, enter into the world of Malta’s Open Centres and see what the residents see and live with every day.

Are Open Centres in Malta the best way to approach the migration situation?