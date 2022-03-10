Watch Live: PN MP And Daphne Lawyer Jason Azzopardi Interviewed On Lovin Daily At 5.30pm

Nationalist Party candidate and lawyer Jason Azzopardi is set to appear on this evening’s episode of Lovin Daily.

Azzopardi, a prominent and outspoken PN MP, is set to contest in the upcoming General Election on the 4th and 9th districts.

He is well-known as the lawyer for the family of slain Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia as well as his push for better good governance in Malta.

You can follow the interview live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at around 5:30pm, following the daily news program.