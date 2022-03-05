Watch Live: Robert Abela And Labour Officials Speak To Gozitan Voters In Sannat

Prime Minister Robert Abela is speaking to voters in the Labour Party’s Saturday night rally in Sannat, Gozo.

The event started with the crowd chanting “viva Labour” as Abela, his wife Lydia Abela and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri walked through the crowd, greeting people.

The crowd cheered loudly for the Gozitan candidates in the upcoming general election, with Anton Refalo and Clint Camilleri receiving loud cheers and applause.

You can watch the event, which began at around 6.45pm below.