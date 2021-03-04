WATCH: Malta Hits New Record Of 362 COVID-19 Cases As Prime Minister Set To Announce New Measures

Malta has found a total of 362 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the most ever found in a single day.

This means active cases have risen to 3,128.

There were 230 new recoveries from the virus in Malta during the same time period. There were four deaths related to COVID-19 in Malta, all occurring in Mater Dei hospital.

The numbers were announced alongside a set of new COVID-19 mitigation measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in a press conference featuring Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

Malta has experienced several days of rising COVID-19 cases, including daily infection numbers reaching new records on numerous consecutive days.

Recently, Prime Minister Robert Abela came out against “draconian measures” such as a full lockdown, instead saying the government had plans to tighten current measures.

Watch the press conference below: