WATCH: Maltese Bus Turns White After Fire Extinguisher Falls And Erupts Mid-Ride

The sudden spray, which happened yesterday afternoon, is believed to have occurred after the cylinder suddenly fell as the bus was moving and hit the bus’ floor. One passenger who was on the bus ride spoke to Lovin Malta, saying that there were at least seven other passengers on board at the time

A bus was left completely covered in white after a fire extinguisher apparently fell and emptied its contents all over the interior.

A Malta Public Transport official confirmed that the incident occurred on the 120 route between Xagħjra and Pembroke, and no one was injured in the event.

“The bus was immediately taken out of service and replaced by another one, and internal investigations are underway,” she said.

The bus will now be cleaned up before returning to the roads.

