WATCH: Man Fined For Not Wearing Mask At St George’s Bay Goes Live On FB To Accuse Police Of Double Standards

The officer responds that masks are exempt on beaches, referring to a change in the mandatory mask law which was introduced this month to allow people to swim freely.

Apap then starts filming the beach, where groups of youths are seen maskless, and asks the officer and his colleague why they aren’t getting fined too.

Noel Apap’s video starts with him confronting a police officer and zooming in on his PC number as the officer calmly writes out his ticket.

After getting fined for not wearing his mask at St George’s Bay over the weekend, a man went live on Facebook to accuse the police of double standards.

However, Apap then turns his camera to the pavement, where several youths can be seen without a mask, including some standing right next to the police’s motorbikes.

“You have airs with the Maltese people and are abusing your power,” he told the officers, insisting that he had a certificate which exempted him from the mandatory mask law.

Another police officer then insists that he is dealing with the situation and tells Apap not to publish the video, but the man refuses to comply and keeps on walking with his camera still on.

At one point, he zooms into a young maskless woman’s face and a police officer tells her to wear a mask, but Apap shouts at him to fine her. She said she was just drinking when Noel came up to film her face and tells him to delete the video.

However, the officer argues that he has every right to film her live and that she can report him if she wants.

“I will come everyday to tell the police to do their job and fine who they must fine. A quarter of an hour ago, there were around 300 youths and none of them were wearing a mask but I didn’t take a video because I wanted to let them enjoy themselves,” Apap says at the end of the video. “You’ve brought Malta to a pitiful state.”

Malta is set to relax its mask laws on 1st July and will allow people to go maskless in open public places so long as they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and aren’t congregated in groups of more than two.

Children younger than 12, who aren’t being vaccinated, will be allowed to remain maskless so long as they’re accompanied by someone who has been vaccinated.

