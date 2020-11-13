WATCH: Mother’s Desperate Cries For Baby Lost At Sea As Migrant Hotline Claims Over 200 People In Distress In Maltese Waters

Warning: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing

Shocking footage has emerged of a Guinean mother crying out for her six-month-old baby who was separated from her during a shipwreck off the Libyan coast yesterday.

“Where is my baby? I lost my baby. Find my baby, find my baby!” the distressed mother said as rescuers plucked bodies out of the sea, including a young child who survived.

The video shows the remnants of a rubber dinghy that began to deflate shortly after it left from Sabratha in Libya.

Y en un segundo la patera se abrió por la mitad y más 100 personas cayeron al agua.

Un terrible naufragio que, a pesar todo el esfuerzo, sesgó la vida de 6 personas, todas víctimas del horror.

Imaginad que no hubiéramos estado allí.

Os necesitamos para seguir. #cadavidacuenta pic.twitter.com/AsUUj67jfn — Open Arms (@openarms_fund) November 12, 2020

Baby Joseph was rescued by Spanish refugee rescue charity Open Arms, along with 111 other survivors.

“When our rescuers arrived, they found themselves in front of a dramatic scene,” Riccardo Gatti, the president of Open Arms Italy, told The Guardian.

Maltese and Italian authorities were called in to provide medical treatment. Unfortunately, Joseph died shortly after while three other survivors in urgent need of medical care were airlifted to Malta.

The Med is a cemetery with no gravestones,” Open Arms said.

According to the Italian coast guard, Malta offered the nearest hospital for the Open Arms rescue operation and helped with the transfer of the survivors.

Opens Arms is currently the only NGO rescue boat operating in the Mediterranean and currently has 257 refugees on board following three separate operations between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moreover, migrant hotline Alarm Phone took to Twitter to announce that over 234 migrants were missing in Malta’s Search and Rescue zone and remain unaccounted for.