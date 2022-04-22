د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: New PL MP Cressida Galea Says She’s Concerned At ‘Brainwashing’ Of Young PN Politicians

In a programme on her party’s TV station, new Labour MP Cressida Galea has expressed concern that the PN’s newly-elected young MPs might be “brainwashed”.

On ONE TV’s Pjazza last night, Galea – who at 25 years old is the PL’s youngest MP – said she is looking forward to seeing what “fresh” ideas her PN counterparts will come up with during the upcoming legislature.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what ideas the new young PN MPs will come up with,” she said. “So far I haven’t seen any of that, I’ve actually seen the young PN MPs using the same old language, which shows they are practically brainwashed, which is a truly worrying situation. Now we will see what new and fresh ideas they will come up with.”

Although Galea didn’t mention any names, she took part in a debate with 18-year-old PN MP Eve Borg Bonello this week. 

During the debate, Borg Bonello came out swinging against PL MEP Cyrus Engerer over his 2014 conviction for distributing revenge porn. Engerer responded by stating that “politics teaches you to speak less, listen more and work much harder”.

Cover photo: Main photo: Cressida Galea on Pjazza last night, Inset: Eve Borg Bonello during her debate with Galea on Xtra this week 

What do you think of Cressida Galea’s statement? 

