WATCH: PN Pledges Full Refund For Households On Renewable Energy Charges
The leader of the Nationalist Party has revealed a new energy plan that would see Maltese households see an increase in refunds for investing in and using clean energy.
During a political event in Birkirkara today, Bernard Grech spoke about improving the current system used to pay for units of sustainable energy, like that generated by solar panels.
Pointing out that currently, ARMS, the energy bills authority, was paying consumers 7.5 cents for each unit of clean energy generated, Grech noted that consumers then had to pay 10.5 cents back to ARMS for each unit of energy used.
“One of the PN’s proposals is that you’ll be paid for each unit generated from panels or other sources you’ve invested into with the same minimum price that ARMS charges you,” Grech said.
Grech referred to the money stolen from the Maltese public in the controversial ElectroGas deal, and praised PN deputies Beppe Fenech Adami, Ryan Callus and Karol Aquilina for the work they’ve done on this issue via the Public Accounts Committee.
When it comes to the current administration’s track record on the environment, Grech called out the fact that, according to the NSO’S findings, Malta had only recycled 1% of all plastic thrown away on the island in 2019, showing a “failure” to properly handle Malta’s trash needs.
With this shoddy work, the government was wasting European funds, Grech said.
He also noted that though the government was proud of its environmental record, and had invested half a billion euro into the sector, it had still had three waste facilities catch on fire over the last seven years.