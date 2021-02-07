WATCH: PN Pledges Full Refund For Households On Renewable Energy Charges

The leader of the Nationalist Party has revealed a new energy plan that would see Maltese households see an increase in refunds for investing in and using clean energy.

During a political event in Birkirkara today, Bernard Grech spoke about improving the current system used to pay for units of sustainable energy, like that generated by solar panels.

Pointing out that currently, ARMS, the energy bills authority, was paying consumers 7.5 cents for each unit of clean energy generated, Grech noted that consumers then had to pay 10.5 cents back to ARMS for each unit of energy used.

“One of the PN’s proposals is that you’ll be paid for each unit generated from panels or other sources you’ve invested into with the same minimum price that ARMS charges you,” Grech said.