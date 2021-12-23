WATCH: President George Vella Claps Back At Istrina Boycott Calls: ‘Look Into The Patients’ Eyes’

“Whoever wants to do that should look the patient who needs treatment and is benefitting from the Malta Community Chest Fund straight in the eye, and tell him ‘I am going to stop the money which you receive in order to get back at the President’,” he said.

President of Malta George Vella has clapped back to people threatening to boycott the fundraiser Istrina in light of the recently signed cannabis bill.

“This is something that we need to convey and reflect on because we have reached the absurd stage that we want to be cruel even when it comes to someone who is sick,” he lamented.

The President criticised those that are encouraging the boycotting of Istrina, highlighting how unfair it is to target patients in need of the funds.

Vella also confirmed that himself and the first lady will be attending the fundraising event if they test negative for COVID-19 the night before.

This comes after yesterday’s announcement from the President’s office that they had been in contact with someone who then tested positive for COVID-19.

Whether you agree with the President or not, Istrina is much bigger than him, and it’s certainly unfair to threaten funds that many patients depend on.

