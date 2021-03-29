WATCH: Ramiro Mallia’s Powerful Message From Beyond The Grave Is Inspiring Maltese Youths To Give To Charity

Though Ramiro Mallia – the Qormi youth and cancer survivor who inspired scores of people with his selfless dedication to volunteering – may be gone, his legacy lives on stronger than ever.

Just days after the island was heartbroken to hear the youth had lost his life while at home, others have picked up where he left off and are giving back to charity in his name.

“Today I’m going to do something a bit different – I’m going to send a message,” Omar Elmigrab aka mynameis0mar on TikTok, said in a video.

“As you can see there’s Kristen with me, and today we’ve bought about 20 figolla and some Easter eggs, and we’re about to drop them off at Puttinu Cares, for all those kids who are fighting against cancer.”