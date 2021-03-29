WATCH: Ramiro Mallia’s Powerful Message From Beyond The Grave Is Inspiring Maltese Youths To Give To Charity
Though Ramiro Mallia – the Qormi youth and cancer survivor who inspired scores of people with his selfless dedication to volunteering – may be gone, his legacy lives on stronger than ever.
Just days after the island was heartbroken to hear the youth had lost his life while at home, others have picked up where he left off and are giving back to charity in his name.
“Today I’m going to do something a bit different – I’m going to send a message,” Omar Elmigrab aka mynameis0mar on TikTok, said in a video.
“As you can see there’s Kristen with me, and today we’ve bought about 20 figolla and some Easter eggs, and we’re about to drop them off at Puttinu Cares, for all those kids who are fighting against cancer.”
@mynameis0marGRAZZII !! ❤️❤️ #foryou #fyp #malta #qalbkbira #foryoupage @kristenaquilina♬ Home – Edith Whiskers
“My message is clear – Easter is coming, we need to support these kids going through this tough situation, and just remember – today it’s me, tomorrow it’s you,” he continued, before the video cuts to an image of Ramiro.
Elmigrab was a friend of Ramiro, and knew he had spent time in the Puttinu’s Rainbow Ward fighting – and beating – cancer.
The donation comes as an old but powerful video of Ramiro’s is going viral again.
In the video, from 2019, Ramiro emotionally breaks down what it’s like for families to battle cancer – and it is a powerful watch, garnering over 2,600 reactions and nearly 800 shares already.
Elmigrab’s donation is proof that Ramiro’s legacy is already bearing fruit.
Puttinu Cares itself took to social media to thank the couple for their donation, explaining that Kristen herself has to go to England for treatment but still found the time to give back to the community.
Other videos of his have also been making the rounds, reminding viewers Ramiro’s true heart of gold and the good he was able to do in his life.
While Ramiro was taken much too early in life – he was only 19-years-old – it is clear that is not forgotten – and through the efforts of his friends and admirers, will continue to inspire youths to give back whenever they can.