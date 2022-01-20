WATCH: Robert Abela Dodges Question On Whether He Wants Joseph Muscat Wants To Contest Election

However, he refused to answer whether he wants Muscat to contest the election.

“Joseph Muscat already spoke clearly about this point a number of months ago and I don’t know that anything has changed since then,” he said.

Lovin Malta asked Abela this morning whether Muscat should contest the next election and whether he wants him to.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has played down suggestions that his predecessor Joseph Muscat could contest the next general election but refused to state outright whether he wants him to.

Last August, Muscat said in an interview with Times of Malta that he doesn’t intend to contest the next election or seek a return to his previous post as Prime Minister, but that he doesn’t exclude a return to politics.

“If they keep annoying me, I do not exclude it,” Muscat had said back then.

After he was raided by the police yesterday in connection with a magisterial inquiry into the Vitals hospital concession, Muscat published a video in which he pledged to be more vocal in the coming year.

“My birthday is on Saturday and I’ll start a new page. I spent the past two years staying as silent as possible, but maybe I’ll be more vociferous this year. I will speak out more on the Internet but also face to face when meeting people.”

“I’m not perfect but the accusations against me aren’t true and I hope that all the proof will come out.”

Following his video, several PL supporters publicly expressed their support for Muscat and urged him to contest this year’s election.

Do you think Muscat wants to make a political comeback?