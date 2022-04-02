Watch: Rubbish Pile In Swatar Was Cleaned Up Soon After Truck Broke Down

You might’ve seen a video of a massive pile of rubbish in the middle of the road in Swatar today and wondered what could’ve led to such a shocking sight.

A video uploaded by melvmt on TikTok that’s been making the rounds online shows a huge rubbish heap on a street in Swatar.

Lovin Malta is informed that the pile was left there after a rubbish truck broke down or experienced some sort of technical difficulties sometime around 11:30am this morning.

A replacement soon came and collected the rubbish… but by then, the video was already going viral on social media, especially considering the incident happened at the same time Pope Francis arrived in Malta and was set to take to the streets of the islands.