WATCH: Santa Venera Street That Inspired Malta During Pandemic Rolls Out The Xmas Cheer 🎅

One exemplary road in Malta that brought inspiration, goodwill and hopefulness to the island during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken it upon itself to spread some major Christmas cheer.

The residents of Dun Alfred Gatt Street in Santa Venera got together – socially distanced, of course – to pitch in both financially and physically and take the initiative to not only decorate each and every window/balcony on the street but to also cover the street in fairy lights, a large Christmas tree at the entrance and other decorative street features.

The local council rewarded residents for the effort by sponsoring the Christmas tree and the Mayor Stephen Sultana and other councillors were in attendance this evening to switch them on.

Residents are planning to organise a number of socially distant events over the Christmas period, including a visit by Santa Claus – but they’ve already pulled out all the stops.

“Our street became synonymous nationwide during the partial lockdown period earlier in the year, organising a number of events, including bingo, balcony parties, live performances and a Good Friday candle vigil,” one resident told Lovin Malta.

Santa Venera has shown what community spirit it has over the last few months, even hosting a public dance for a couple who had to miss their wedding due to COVID-19.

With streets and localities all over the island rolling out some beautiful Christmas decorations, we’re hoping we see more of this community spirit!

