Watch: Superstar DJ Martin Garrix Video Calls Hospitalised Maltese Boy And Makes His Day
A little Maltese boy battling a kidney condition got the surprise of the year when two of his favourite artists gave him a call as he recovers in hospital.
Henry’s smile lit up the room when Martin Garrix and Shaun Farrugia gave him a call after a day in hospital. The whole thing was captured on film by his mom Lorinda aka @abirdwithafrenchfry_, and starts with Henry singing ‘Starlight’, a song produced by two of the artists.
After posting the stories online, Henry gets a special call from Shaun and Martin Garrix wishing him the best and putting a smile on his face
“You have no idea how wonderful you are! This made him so happy! You’re pure starlight,” Lorinda said on her Instagram stories
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Shaun Farrugia said he was proud to have been able to bring a smile to Henry’s face, and that the call “nearly brought Martin and I to tears”.
Lorinda, who is an inspirational cancer survivor herself, has opened up about Henry and the challenges he faces – find out more about the family in the video below.
…and learn more about Lorinda and Henry who were part of our recent feature on the incredible Dr Klown:
