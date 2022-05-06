Watch: Superstar DJ Martin Garrix Video Calls Hospitalised Maltese Boy And Makes His Day

A little Maltese boy battling a kidney condition got the surprise of the year when two of his favourite artists gave him a call as he recovers in hospital.

Henry’s smile lit up the room when Martin Garrix and Shaun Farrugia gave him a call after a day in hospital. The whole thing was captured on film by his mom Lorinda aka @abirdwithafrenchfry_, and starts with Henry singing ‘Starlight’, a song produced by two of the artists.

After posting the stories online, Henry gets a special call from Shaun and Martin Garrix wishing him the best and putting a smile on his face

“You have no idea how wonderful you are! This made him so happy! You’re pure starlight,” Lorinda said on her Instagram stories