WATCH: Tensions Flare As Group Demands Specific Brand Of COVID-19 Vaccine Without Appointment In Malta

However, it is quickly revealed that not only do they not have an appointment to receive a vaccine, but they aren’t allowed to ask for a specific brand of the vaccine. Currently, Malta has four different brands – Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Just today, footage emerged of a small group entering the vaccination hall in Gateway, University of Malta, demanding to be given the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As healthcare workers continue to push ahead with a major inoculation rollout against COVID-19 in Malta, a number of nurses are becoming increasingly frustrated with the way a small number of people are acting.

As the people ask why they can’t be given the vaccine, a patient nurse explains to them that they need to call 145 to be given further assistance.

However, she quickly points out that “without an appointment, you won’t get any jab – neither Johnson & Johnson, nor others”.

When the people reiterate their request to be given the J&J jab, the nurse is clear:

“No, no, no – we don’t give any jab without appointments.”

Lovin Malta reached out to the Health Ministry over this, who confirmed that the rules over vaccines have not changed, meaning an appointment is most definitely needed to obtain it, and that individuals are not able to request specific brands.

Have you seen anything like this as you’ve received your vaccine?