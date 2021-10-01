WATCH: Totalled Car Left Lying On Mellieħa Sidewalk Outside Popular Pub

In a video uploaded to TikTok by @carsaddiction.com, the red vehicle can be seen directly outside the entrance to Cross Keys British Pub.

A car sporting some serious damage was filmed resting outside a popular pub in the northern town of Mellieħa.

With the back of the vehicle severely damaged, people couldn’t stop commenting about what could have happened to leave the car casually lying on the sidewalk.

“I know parking is a problem, but this is too much,” said one person.

“It looks like the car was parked correctly and someone hit it from behind,” said another.

Other people noted that this happens on their streets, with one person saying: “it happens a lot in the main street of San Gwann – parked cars get destroyed during the night by some drunk guy”.

