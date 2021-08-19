WATCH: US Studio Behind 6ix9ine’s Number One Hit Teams Up With Maltese Singer

An up and coming Maltese singer has teamed up with a hit-producing New York studio on her latest single. Juno Valdez’ new song Scream My Name brings some serious catchy modern pop vibes – and the team behind the track explains it all.

Written by Juno Valdez herself, and produced by and recorded at Jean Claude Vancell with live guitars by Luke Grech, it was mixed and mastered by Wizard Lee at Feest1stStudios in Tribeca, New York. Lee is a major name in modern production, having engineered Nicki Minaj’s and 6ix9ine’s #1 Billboard Hit Trollz. A quick dive into the studios’ Instagram shows some major names appearing and asking to work with Lee, including 6ix9ine himself, who called Lee the “best engineer in the world”.

Now that Malta’s very own singer has teamed up with Lee, this may very well be the beginning of a major chapter for Juno Valdez. Stay up to date with everything the Maltese singer is up to by following her Instagram – and don’t forget to stream her track while the sun is still shining.

