Early Signs Of Summer? Malta’s Temperature Set To Rise Over 20°C For Easter Weekend As Southerly Gusts Persist

Ongoing semi-lockdown aside, it seems like it’s going to be a particularly Good Friday this year, with tomorrow’s superstitiously gloomy public holiday forecasted to be sunny and warm. But that’s just the tip of the ever-warming iceberg.

Today’s balmy start to April has given islanders a teaser of what to expect this long Easter Weekend, as temperatures in Malta are set to rise above 20°C for the first time in months.

Currently, while not necessarily the sunniest of the lot, Saturday, is set to be the warmest day this weekend, with highs that may feel as warm as 22°C!

Meanwhile, regular cloud cover will be returning by Sunday for a slightly cooler Easter as the wind shifts for a day that will most likely look and feel more like Good Friday.

This spell of warm weather is mostly down to an African anti-cyclone which started blowing its way to Malta as of last Monday, as explained by Facebook forecasting page Aġġornament tat-Temp. And while the wind will never make it past Force 4, it’s these southerly gusts which have contributed to an all-around warmer end to the week.

Of course, it’s vital to remember that while the temperatures are going up and the COVID-19 cases are going down, we are still very much in the midst of a global pandemic.

So let’s make sure we still do our part this long weekend and make sure we get out of this sooner rather than later. After all, now that spring has finally sprung, brighter, warmer and better days are just on the horizon!