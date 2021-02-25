Nearly There! Malta’s Temperature This Weekend Set To Inch Super Close To 20°C As March Kicks Off

Sure, we’re still about to kick off March, but if you’ve been dreaming about summer days and cheeky swimming sessions, you might not have that much longer to wait… at least as far as this weekend in Malta is concerned.

Maintaining the latest above-average spell of temperature the islands have been getting, the next couple of days are going to feel as close to 20°C as we’ve had in a very long time, while adding brief cloudy moments here and there.

Echoing this, the increasing UV index will be pushing the temperature up even further, with the current forecast for 18°C weekends potentially feeling even warmer by Sunday.

And while March usually has a couple of stormy surprises for Malta before spring truly kicks in, don’t be surprised if you start seeing more uploads of people’s first swims of the year coming your way soon enough!