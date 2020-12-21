The Sky’s On Fire! Photographer Captures Dramatic Shot From Yesterday’s Thunderstorm Over Sliema

Loud rumbling noises and bright lights lit up Malta’s dark grey skies over the weekend as thunderstorms returned to the island… and one photographer was there to capture it all.

The drama of lightning strikes over a city’s skyline will never get old, but astro and landscape photographer Matthew Benn took it to a whole new level.

Earlier this morning Benn shared the “super lightning strike shot” from yesterday’s storm, which the photographer admitted was “one of many” from the wintry weekend.

In the photo, multiple long tails of lightning can be seen striking everything from tall towers like Portomaso and Mercury to other major blocks around Tigne Point.

And while this week is set to eventually bring sunnier and warmer days to Malta (ironically for the first week of winter), we’ll never get fed up of shots like this.