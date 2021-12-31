Whales, Festi, And Forces Of Nature: These Are Lovin Malta’s Most Liked Instagram Posts In 2021

Let’s face it; 2021 was a ride and a half. From spectacular feats of nature, a continuing pandemic, and landmark bills, Malta has been tested with some groundbreaking stories and images.

And we couldn’t have covered it all without the help of our dedicated social media content creators and our many readers sending in some fantastic shots throughout the year.

Remembering the fabulous, the scary and the hopeful, here are the 10 most liked photos on Lovin Malta’s Instagram in the last 12 months. Buckle up!

1. A force of nature

An absolute force of nature captured in jaw-dropping detail by @kurtarrigo.

