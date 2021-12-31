Whales, Festi, And Forces Of Nature: These Are Lovin Malta’s Most Liked Instagram Posts In 2021
Let’s face it; 2021 was a ride and a half. From spectacular feats of nature, a continuing pandemic, and landmark bills, Malta has been tested with some groundbreaking stories and images.
And we couldn’t have covered it all without the help of our dedicated social media content creators and our many readers sending in some fantastic shots throughout the year.
Remembering the fabulous, the scary and the hopeful, here are the 10 most liked photos on Lovin Malta’s Instagram in the last 12 months. Buckle up!
1. A force of nature
An absolute force of nature captured in jaw-dropping detail by @kurtarrigo.
2. A heavenly sunrise
An unedited sunrise shot from Malta’s sister island on a winter morning is as heavenly as they get.
3. Santa Marija celebrations
Some spectacular Santa Marija celebrations over on Malta’s sister island Gozo, courtesy of months of hard work by Jason Folfol from the Saint Joseph Fireworks Ħal Għaxaq.
Shot by @daniel.cilia.98
4/5. Malta finally passes a landmark Cannabis
News that Malta would become the first European country to partially legalise cannabis for personal use blew up on social media, with two separate posts on the subject landing in the top five.
6. Nostalgic shots across the island
Some awesome nostalgic shots from around the Maltese islands snapped decades ago.
Can you guess where each photo was taken?
7. Whale watching in Malta
Some amazing photos of whales passing through Malta.
“Words cannot describe how it felt to hear it blow,” said @benjamin_grech – who took this impressive photo.
8. Weightlifting sensation Yaz Zammit Stevens starts her Olympic journey
Yaz Zammit Stevens announced that she would be representing Malta at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics
9. Malta’s entrance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games kicking off and the moment Malta entered the stadium during the opening ceremony
10. Destiny’s return
Destiny’s return back home after her turbulent and nail-biting week representing the nation in the Eurovision with ‘Je Me Casse’.
