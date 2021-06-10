Creator Of Malta Taghna Lkoll Campaign Does Not Feel Betrayed By Government Corruption

The man behind the successful 2013 campaign that ushered Labour to power has said he does not feel betrayed by the corruption scandals that followed.

He said the Labour Party had fulfilled many of its promises and it would have been foolish to think nothing would go wrong.

Mario Philip Azzopardi was interviewed by Peppi Azzopardi in an episode of Xarabank that will air on Lovin Malta and Xarabank’s Facebook pages tomorrow.

The Maltese director, who has worked on over 400 films, also talked about the state of Maltese TV drama and announced that he will be producing a play about assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia called Ix-Xiha (The Old Woman).

Mario Philip Azzopardi had been questioned by the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder because of his plans to put up a play called Who Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia before the 2017 assassination.

In an extensive interview, Azzopardi is asked about his claims that Nationalist MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa betrayed Malta by discussing the country’s rule of law issues at the European Parliament.