Yorgen Fenech, Bitcoin Facilitator Anthony Farrugia And Tumas Gaming COO To Be Charged Today

Yorgen Fenech, Tumas Gaming COO Patrick Demanuele and Anthony Farrugia, a former director in one of Fenech’s companies, are to be charged in court this afternoon, Lovin Malta is informed.

Farrugia was a director of the company Digital Gaming Limited up until December 2019 – weeks after Fenech’s arrest – when he resigned his directorship of the company. He is understood to have been a key figure who facilitated Fenech’s use of Bitcoin, including the alleged purchase of weapons.

Demanuele is Tumas Gaming’s Chief Operations Officer who is also understood to have been involved in the transactions as well as other illicit activies undertaken by Fenech.

Both are expected to be charged with money laundering offences.

Fenech has been indicted for his role in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia as well as criminal conspiracy. He denies the charges.

At several points during the criminal proceedings against him, the court has heard about attempts made to purchase military-grade weapons and poisons from the dark web using Bitcoin.