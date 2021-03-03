‘You Are Destroying Lives’: Maltese Cystic Fibrosis Patient Left Without Medicine Despite Plea To Authorities

A Maltese woman with a life-threatening disease has been left “emotionally abused” after her pleas for the only treatment for cystic fibrosis were left unanswered.

“People with chronic illnesses, especially ones like cystic fibrosis could die in a matter of days without medicine. We should not be facing obstacles to our lives,” Mandy Vella, a 26-year-old told Lovin Malta.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare, hereditary disease that attacks the lungs and affects around 20 people in Malta. Patients with the disease tend to live shorter lives.

In an emotional letter online, Vella explained that she has met with countless politicians and boards for the last three years, to try to secure the only known treatment for cystic fibrosis once it’s approved safe for use.

The pioneering life-saving drug is called Trikafta. It is used to treat the cells of cystic fibrosis patients and give more strength to their lungs. While it has been a global breakthrough for those with the disease, it comes with a hefty price tag, costing tens of thousands a month for each patient.

“I’ve been insisting with authorities from 2018, that when it gets approved by the EU, Malta works to procure it,” she said.