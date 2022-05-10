‘You Had So Much More To Give’: Heartfelt Tributes Pour In For Joseph Ellul After Sudden Tragedy

Friends and loved ones have taken to social media to share their grief after one of Marsaxlokk’s very own tragically passed suddenly.

Joseph Ellul is being remembered as the life of any event, bringing his trademark smile and energy wherever he went. He was “loved and respected” by his peers, who would turn to him for positivity and advice when needed.

His sudden death while at work at a Wasteserv plant this morning sent shockwaves throughout his community.

“Le Guz , it can’t be, it can’t be you! I can’t believe it, my mind cannot process this, our beloved cowsef, the energy in any event,” said one of his friends, recounting how Joseph had plans for his future.

“Just this Saturday, we were discussing that you chose a DJ at your wedding next year instead of a band and that you wanted me to throw the after hours so you can party one last time, who had to tell me that that was your last time. I will no longer see you during the morning walk smiling your signature smile.”

“Thank you for being you , we love you till we meet again mate.”