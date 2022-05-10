‘You Had So Much More To Give’: Heartfelt Tributes Pour In For Joseph Ellul After Sudden Tragedy
Friends and loved ones have taken to social media to share their grief after one of Marsaxlokk’s very own tragically passed suddenly.
Joseph Ellul is being remembered as the life of any event, bringing his trademark smile and energy wherever he went. He was “loved and respected” by his peers, who would turn to him for positivity and advice when needed.
His sudden death while at work at a Wasteserv plant this morning sent shockwaves throughout his community.
“Le Guz , it can’t be, it can’t be you! I can’t believe it, my mind cannot process this, our beloved cowsef, the energy in any event,” said one of his friends, recounting how Joseph had plans for his future.
“Just this Saturday, we were discussing that you chose a DJ at your wedding next year instead of a band and that you wanted me to throw the after hours so you can party one last time, who had to tell me that that was your last time. I will no longer see you during the morning walk smiling your signature smile.”
Family shared heartbroken statuses, praying for Joseph to watch over them from above in heaven.
“Rest in peace my angel, I love you.”
“I still can’t believe it that it was just last Saturday that we were all dancing together. Your energy was always amazing. Always positive and ready to give the most amazing advice.”
Joseph was praised for his dedication and love to his partner Bernice as well as the way he would play with and make his nieces and nephews smile.
“You will never be forgotten my friend.”
Joseph Ellul, 38, reportedly died following an incident at a workplace in Marsa at around 9am today.
An ambulance rushed to the scene, but was unable to save the man, where he died on site.
A magisterial inquiry is underway and police investigations are ongoing.
Lovin Malta sends its condolences to the Ellul family during this challenging time