You Will Soon Realise The Dangers Out There, Jason Azzopardi Says After Times Of Malta Editor’s Police Protection Admission

Nationalist MP and Daphne Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi has said people will soon realise the dangers out there after Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech revealed that a government politician had advised him to seek police protection. “I refuse to live in a country under the yoke of four cheats who, because they have millions stashed away, think they can condition those who are doing our duty to destroy these tentacles of corruption that have their root in Castille,” Azzopardi said.

“Full solidarity with Herman Grech and all journalists who are giving us the greatest service of seeking the truth. I hope this news makes you realise how people are endangering their lives to ensure you know what goes on between corrupt politicians, corrupt businesspeople and hardened criminals.” “You will soon realise what dangers are out there. I will stop there for now.”

NGO Repubblika also condemned the threats made to Grech, urging the country not to leave journalists alone again and repeat the mistakes it made with Caruana Galizia. In a recent podcast on Trudy Kerr’s The Interviewer, Grech said an unnamed government politician had advised him to seek police protection for himself and two of his journalists for their reporting on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case. “Very recently, with the Daphne case, I was told by somebody in government… and it was very good of this particular politician… that I need to get police protection for myself and two of my journalists and that he knows what he’s talking about,” Grech said. “I had to seek police protection because we’re dealing with some of the worst criminals Malta has ever seen.”

Grech’s revelation comes as the nation awaits the publication of a public inquiry report into whether the state could have prevented the assassination of Caruana Galizia. The inquiry board, composed of Judge Abigail Lofaro and retired judges Michael Mallia and Joseph Said Pullicino, said on 15th July that they have concluded the inquiry and will present its findings to the Prime Minister and the State Advocate in the coming days. The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation noted today that the inquiry’s terms of reference state the board will publish its final report within eight working days of presenting it to the Prime Minister and the State Attorney, and that the Prime Minister will table the report in parliament within five working days of receiving it. This means the publication of this report is imminent. “We hope that, as a result of the public inquiry, Malta will learn lessons from its failure to prevent Daphne’s murder and will implement effective and lasting change to prevent future deaths and ensure journalists can work safely,” the Foundation said. “Daphne and our country deserve no less.” What do you expect the public inquiry to find?