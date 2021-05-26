Young Maltese Boy Passes Away After Suffering From Rare Brain Condition

A 14-year-old Maltese boy has passed away after succumbing to a rare brain condition.

Javier Micallef was diagnosed with Rhombencephalosynapsis, a genetic brain malformation that affects just a handful of people in the world.

Puttinu Cares announced Javier’s passing this morning on social media, while commending his parents for their hard work and for dedicating their whole lives to taking care of their child.

“They were parents who gave all of us a great example,” the NGO said. “They showed us that in suffering, there is great love, gratitude and respect.”

Rest in peace, Javier