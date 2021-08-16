‘Youths’ Dreams Replaced By Darkness’: Maltese MEP Issues Plea After Taliban Takeover

He said that the shocking scenes at Kabul airport, with desperate Afghan people trying to force their way onto planes, show how scared they are of the future.

“The world has failed the people of Afghanistan,” Engerer said. “All the work that took place in the past 20 years, all the youths studying and all the families building their lives, all lost in the blink of an eye.”

Maltese MEP Cyrus Engerer has urged the world not to leave the people of Afghanistan alone, warning that the Taliban’s takeover has destroyed the dreams of a generation.

“Youths’ dreams have been replaced by darkness. All the girls who worked and studied so hard at schools which opened up in recent years have now started living in an unrecognisable world, a world they weren’t born in.”

Welcoming the fact that the European Council’s political and security committee will convene an emergency meeting, he called for a joint agreement between the EU, the US, the UK and other countries to safeguard the free lives of the people of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has called for an Afghan-led peace process and warned against any military intervention.

“I’m talking about wealth creation with social justice and job creation that sees families feeling that their lives have improved, and are able to build skills through education,” Bartolo told Lovin Malta.

“Unless this happens we will have more failed interventions producing situations like Afghanistan, Iraq, Sahel, Libya… when will we ever learn?”

What do you think the future holds for Afghanistan?