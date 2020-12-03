Żabbar Youth Suspected To Be Mastermind Behind ‘Conspiracy To Burn Vehicles’ Arrested

A 24-year-old man from Żabbar has been arrested on the suspicion that he is behind a “conspiracy to burn vehicles” in Malta.

The arrest comes after days of investigation by the police’s Arsons Unit and following information coming to the unit’s attention that indicated there was a planned conspiracy to burn several vehicles around the island.

This man is believed to be the mastermind behind this plan, police said in a statement today. He is set to be tried in court in the coming hours, accused of conspiracy to burn vehicles as well as creating a fear of violence.

Malta has been suffering a spate of arson attacks in recent years.

Statistics reveal that in the first 11 months of 2018, 148 cars caught on fire, with 60 of them believed to have been put on fire on purpose in targeted arson attacks.

Several prominent people, including the mayor of Valletta and a former Nationalist MEP candidate, found they were the victims of arson attacks in recent times.

What do you make of this arrest?