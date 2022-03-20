Four Reasons Why Malta Should Considering Phasing Out Daily COVID-19 Updates

As Malta moves into its second year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities should consider taking a decision that would have been unthinkable not too long ago. With local restrictions being eased despite a rise in cases and the world moving in a very clear direction away from restrictions, it’s time to question the future of the Health Ministry’s daily COVID-19 bulletin. The bulletin has already gone through a number of changes over the past two years, with daily hospitalisation and vaccine numbers added to it and testing figures removed. Here is why the authorities should now consider phasing it out altogether. 1. The numbers don’t tell the full story

It should be obvious by now that the saħħa bulletin doesn’t portray an accurate portrayal of the COVID-19 situation in Malta. As many cases are lightly symptomatic or asymptomatic, it’s clear that many cases are going completely unreported, particularly now that contact tracing has been relaxed and vaccinated contacts of positive cases no longer need to spend any time in quarantine at all. Hospitalisation, ITU and death figures could be more indicative of the severity of the pandemic, but unfortunately these numbers can be deceptive. Only two months ago, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed that 60% of the positive cases at Mater Dei were admitted for other conditions but tested positive for the virus upon admission. Similarly, not everyone listed as a COVID-19 death actually died as a result of the virus, something the health authorities have repeatedly stressed but which is constantly left ambiguous in the daily bulletin. 2. The vast majority of cases aren’t serious

The situation is nowhere near as bleak as it was back in March 2020, when Prime Minister Robert Abela – in his own words – said he was scared that bodies would literally start piling up outside Castille unless he ordered a quasi-lockdown. Since then, vaccines have been widely administered and the virus itself has evolved into a less severe and more transmissible variant. It shows in the numbers too. As it stands, there are 2,244 active cases, out of whom only one is receiving intensive care, a percentage of 0.04%. This is a far cry from December 2020, when there were 2,086 active cases and 19 ITU patients, a 0.9% percentage. Hospitalisations have remained relatively low for the past few months, indicating Malta has managed to get through the winter season relatively unscathed. Other countries have witnessed this phenomenon, with a less dangerous strain of virus and high vaccination rates both cited as reasons. 3. They’re creating unnecessary fear

Health Minister Chris Fearne at a political rally

Whenever COVID-19 numbers start increasing, it’s inevitable that public discussion will turn to whether the government should impose new restrictions or not… even though the last wave was overcome with barely any restrictions at all. As it stands, the government clearly doesn’t feel worried about the pandemic. Street parties are taking place, police are closing a blind eye to standing events despite the fact that they are still illegal, and even attendees to political rallies organised by Health Minister Chris Fearne have been spotted breaching the rules. The Opposition hasn’t even bothered trying to take political mileage either… in fact it’s criticised the government for not relaxing restrictions quickly enough while Bernard Grech has mingled maskless with street party revellers. However, stances can change extremely quickly when fear takes hold and the government’s U-turn over vaccine certificates last January, announced only a few days after the rules took hold, shows just how powerful public opinion can be when it comes to COVID-19 policy. 4. Scientists will still have access to the data

Phasing out the daily numbers doesn’t mean the data will cease to exist, only that it won’t be constantly updated and shared for the general public’s eyes. Perhaps it could also be constantly available to the public, but on a government website that people themselves can seek out without it being shared and spread on social media at the same time every day. In either case, public health authorities and scientists will still be able to access the numbers, allowing them to respond if the need ever arises. It will probably be fairer on them too, allowing them to react based purely on scientific evidence, free from the pressure of public opinion.

Malta’s health authorities have announced several aspects of its pandemic exit plan, with the next landmarks set to be the official return of standing events and the removal of obligatory masks at schools. Phasing out the daily updates should be part of the plan. It could start by shifting to a weekly update, then to a monthly one, and then eventually an annual one, released along with statistics of other illnesses. It will be a crucial landmark in the country’s fight against the pandemic. Should Malta phase out its daily COVID-19 updates?