Jon Mallia: Fr. Martin’s Understanding Of Christianity Is Deeply Captivating… And I’m Agnostic

My conversation with Fr. Martin Cilia is the most gratifying discussion I’ve ever had with a believer. This was nothing short of a true privilege. The man is a deep, practical thinker that fundamentally yearns to help build a better society. In that, we are allies. But before I take a deep dive into the hows and the whys, allow me to share some context… I’ve contemplated God a lot. Where I’m standing from, He’s mostly the result of Man’s undying desire to sift through the wealth of all possible human values, pick out the best of what’s on offer and embody them into one observable entity. Qualities like integrity, courage and so forth are intangible, invisible concepts that are too abstract for most human minds to contemplate as standalone ideas. Thus (in the Judeo-Christian tradition) we’ve installed them into an omniscient bearded man in the clouds, that we can behold in representative paintings and statues.

These effigies then become the ideal to which we aspire, and the totem around which we gather and unify. Of course, religions and gods have been wielded by power-hungry maniacs to undermine individual sovereignty and precipitate boundless human suffering. God is a terrifically powerful concept that has the potential to change individuals and societies in unimaginable ways. Although not exclusively for evil’s sake, for sure. With that settled, the first issue here is to articulate what I mean by ‘best values’. I’ve deduced these as being qualities that when expressed at a large enough scale, produce societies that are as aspirational, satisfied and intelligent as life on this Earth can permit humans to be. All the while, vanquishing needless suffering wherever we may find it. And history presents plenty of reasons for us to care about this deeply. States where value structures are primarily laden with greed, ignorance and duplicity often degenerate into violent hellscapes where the crushing disparity between the materially impoverished and the ostensibly opulent grows every day.

Bad value structures are the root of most pain. Certainly the pain that could and should be avoided. Fr. Martin and I discussed the paramount role of value structures at great length. I questioned whether structures underpinned by supernatural claims still had any place in modern society. We also delved into the phenomenon of religion itself, and how it has prevailed in practically every human society. Of course, to Martin I have it all backwards. Man is a creation of God and not the other way around. And for all I know he’s right. God created Man and lodged into his psyche a need to connect with the creator. This could perhaps explain why religions prevail in practically every society in some shape or form. Nonetheless, to an agnostic such as myself, who is only combing through ideas in order to extract what is useful in practice, our divergences on the metaphysical are not of great concern. So what is the goal here? To find out if Fr. Martin Cilia understands something about the longest prevailing religion in the west that most of us today fail to grasp. And whether what he’s figured out could be in some way useful in helping me design a better existence for myself, and those I care about. I concede that my wish for acquiring useful knowledge from someone that was advertised to me as an ‘intelligent man that has clearly articulated some foundational truths’ for himself, eased my disposition going into the conversation. I was perhaps more receptive.