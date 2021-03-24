Have You Experienced Corruption In Malta? Tell Us Your Story Today

Keith Schembri’s detention was a watershed moment in Maltese politics, shattering the belief that politicians in Malta are immune from prosecution.

A person believed to be even more powerful than former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Schembri was known to have tentacles reaching across the government and the private sector, leaving many victims in his wake.

Now that he is behind bars, awaiting court proceedings for corruption and money laundering among other financial crimes, people are finally gaining the confidence to share their stories.

If you’ve got a personal experience with corruption, whether it involves Schembri or not, and regardless of which government administration it happened under, we’d like to hear from you.

We’d like to provide a deeper understanding of the corruption that takes place in Malta, in the hope that we can rebuild a better future.

