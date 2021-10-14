Over 60,000 Votes In 24 Hours: We’re Hyped For This Year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards
It’s just been 24 hours since voting opened for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino, and we’ve already received over 60,000 votes!
Voting kicked off just after midday on Wednesday, with 114 nominees across 19 categories that celebrate the very best in Malta’s social media landscape.
And while you can still vote for your favourites, voting closes on Monday 18th October, so we definitely wouldn’t recommend waiting any longer!
We’re shining a light on some of the most creative content creators in the country, celebrating everyone from Best Tiktoker and Best Instagrammer to the Most Inspirational Person on social media, Best Eatery, and Best Business Innovation (and so much more).
It’s already shaping up to be a massive edition of the SMAs with thousands of votes still coming in – on the hour, every hour.
How do it vote?
If you’re not one of those thousands who have already voted, you’d better hurry; you’ve only got a few days to have your say!
Each category has six different nominees who really need your help. Just one vote makes all of the difference between winning the category or coming in second place!
Head over to the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards website to place your nomination NOW!
What categories can I vote for?
We’ve got 19 categories open for public voting as follows:
- Best NGO/Cause/Community – sponsored by Nescafé Dolce Gusto
- Best Business Innovation – sponsored by Altaro
- Best Artist/Illustrator – sponsored by Manouche
- Best Green Initiative – sponsored by Malta Public Transport
- Best Instagrammer – sponsored by KFC
- Best Eatery – sponsored by MPS
- Best Overall Content Creator – sponsored by Island Talent Agency
- Best In Fashion – sponsored by FRANKS
- Best Food Porn – sponsored by Wolt
- Best Podcast – sponsored by Invent 3D Ltd.
- Best Music Video – sponsored by Burger King
- Best Pet – sponsored by Tat-Targa Kennels & Grooming
- Best TikToker – sponsored by Nestlé Lion
- Best Videographer/Photographer – sponsored by iLab Photo
- Best Fitness – sponsored by Nestlé Fitness
- Best Sportsperson – sponsored by Technogym
- Best TV/Radio host – sponsored by CTYRYD
- Best Use Of Satire – sponsored by Sphinx Pastizzeria
- Most Inspirational Person – sponsored by VSQUARED
The recipient of remaining category, the Lovin Malta Lifetime Achievement Award, will be announced in our grand finale so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for future announcements.
How do I cast my vote?
Voting is simple, takes literal seconds, and is completely foolproof.
And if you get confused, just drop us a DM and we’ll help you through the steps.
Of course, the voting period will not last forever, so be sure to cast your vote ASAP by visiting thelovinawards.com right now!
Need a list? We’ve got you covered:
- Follow this link and log in
- Have a look at each category
- Vote for your favourite nominee
And that’s it – it’s that simple!
When does voting close?
You have until Monday 18th October at midday to cast your vote, so get cracking!
You get one vote per category, so shine a spotlight on your soon-to-be winners and be a part of the third edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino.
Share with someone who needs to vote!