Over 60,000 Votes In 24 Hours: We’re Hyped For This Year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 

It’s just been 24 hours since voting opened for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards powered by Dragonara Casino, and we’ve already received over 60,000 votes!

Voting kicked off just after midday on Wednesday, with 114 nominees across 19 categories that celebrate the very best in Malta’s social media landscape.

And while you can still vote for your favourites, voting closes on Monday 18th October, so we definitely wouldn’t recommend waiting any longer!

We’re shining a light on some of the most creative content creators in the country, celebrating everyone from Best Tiktoker and Best Instagrammer to the Most Inspirational Person on social media, Best Eatery, and Best Business Innovation (and so much more).