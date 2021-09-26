WATCH: Meet Croce Bonaci, The Baker Who Needed Bjorn

The Bonaci family has been a household name in catering for over 100 years. The Bonaci brothers have forever been destined for greatness, with Hermann Bonaci making a name for himself in the TV industry whilst helping his siblings run a successful bakery. But, success does not provide you with a shield to sickness. Croce Bonaci, the eldest of the Bonaci brothers, had been working at the family bakery for 45 years when his whole world flipped upside down. Who knew that a mundane shower after a long day of work would lead to such a big shift?

Croce was simply going about his day to day life when he felt that something was wrong. His arm did not feel like it was supposed to anymore, it felt abnormally heavy. Croce and his wife, Connie, immediately went to the hospital so that they could see what was wrong with Croce. When they arrived there, bad news was waiting for them. Croce was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme which had developed to grade 4. This means that Croce and his family now needed to adapt to the fact that he has a brain tumor. When the diagnosis was given, the Bonaci family did their research, but they still didn’t know that Croce would become fully paralysed. Croce could no longer walk alone, he needed help 24/7. That’s where Bjorn comes in.

Dar Bjorn aided greatly in helping the Bonaci family to transition to this new phase of their lives. Bjorn helped to provide the tools that gave Croce his freedom back. They just keep giving and giving. Bjorn knows and has felt the pain that the Bonaci family have been through, so he has constantly tried his best to provide for everyone who is suffering like he did. Croce’s family helped him to re-find meaning in his life. This news was such a shock to him that Croce no longer wished to be a part of this world. No one could mentally prepare themselves for the pain and suffering that Croce was going through. But, thanks to constant support from his family and organisations like Dar Bjorn he is now living for his wife, children, and grandchildren. Help spread the world about this cause and do your part to help however you can. If you can’t afford to donate, even sharing the story to your socials would aid this cause. You can donate by: BOV Mobile Pay: 79096249 SMS: 5061 8936 – €6.99 Online: https://efr.alsmalta.org/ lovin-malta-for-dar-bjorn Tag someone who needs to hear this story