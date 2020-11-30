CABoom! Win €20,000 Worth Of Free Rides Or Other Gifts When You Opt Into eCabs Circle

How does an entire year’s worth of free cab rides around Malta sound? Pretty brilliant, actually. Lovin Malta has teamed up with eCabs for their largest competition yet – and it’s an absolutely staggering one with a bonanza of ten eye-watering prizes worth a total of €20,000. First prize is, you guessed it, a year’s worth of free eCabs rides for a year, capped at four daily rides and worth a whopping €17,000! To put that in some perspective, that’s worth as much as a brand new car or 750 trips to the petrol station to fill your tank up with €20 of fuel. Pictured above: not you All your mobility needs for the year sorted and easily accessible through the nifty eCabs App. How’s that for convenience?

The new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

And there are nine other amazing prizes on offer too, worth a combined €3,000. Second prize is the new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, the phone on everybody’s lips, and third is the Xiaomi Mi Android Dual-Sim Smartphone.

You can also win a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling wireless headphones, a Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth aluminium smartwatch, a pair of Apple’s new wireless AirPods Pro, an Amazon Kindle, two Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speakers and a nifty Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant. Whether you want them for yourself or treat someone to a perfect New Year’s present, this is a competition you certainly don’t want to miss out on, especially when you consider how easy it is to enter. On the evening of 2nd December, Lovin Malta will publish a video which will blow the whistle on this competition. All you need to do to participate is share the video on Facebook, tag three friends in the comments below the video and opt in to eCabs Circle. Wait, what is eCabs Circle?

Malta’s leading cab service has added even more convenience in the way it delivers rides, making it more rewarding for its loyal customers. Once you opt into eCabs Circle on the eCabs app, you will start earning points per ride, starting off with one point for every €1 spent. After your ninth ride, you will get promoted to the Silver Circle, which means every euro will start earning you two points. And after your 30th ride, you’ll level up to the Gold Circle, where every euro will earn you three points. And if you’re a super loyal customer and book 61 rides within six months, you’ll be invited into the exclusive Platinum Circle, where every euro will earn you no fewer than five points. The tier you reach within a six month window will remain locked in for the following 6 months giving you incredible value.

Of course, points are (ahem) pointless without rewards, and once you clock up a certain number of them, you’ll get to benefit from free rides as well as other great rewards. Possibly the best part of all this is that while the Circle itself is new, points have been backdated to the last ride taken as far back as 1st January 2020, meaning if you’ve booked with eCabs this year, you’ve already accumulated points from your last and can instantly opt in to find them waiting for you with eCabs App Circle dashboard. Complete with a slick and user-friendly interface, it has never been more rewarding to book a cab in Malta. Not just black cabs? eCabs Go!

Wait what!? eCabs boasts the most extensive list of vehicle types around. And with the newly launched eCabs GO offering even faster pickups than ever and the cheapest prices on the market, you are free to guess the vehicle that will pick you up. Whilst eCabs retained the inimitable black cab offering, the option is also there for anyone wishing something more casual. So, what’s the next step?

