Start February With A Bang And A Chance To Win The €130,000,000 Jackpot

When we think big, our mind usually goes to America. With their country having an area of 9.834 million km², a population of around 329 million people, and portions fit to feed an army, everything is substantial in the states. But, now it’s Europe’s turn. Everyone knows and loves the EuroMillions lottery, and it’s time for the 2022’s first-ever Superdraw to hit the market. Tune in on Friday 4th February for your chance to possibly win €130 million. EuroMillions is super popular all across the continent. I mean, offering players a chance to win the biggest jackpot prize in Europe. You can go out and get your hands on some tickets from 9 different countries, but even if you’re not in one of these nine, you can still get some tickets. You can get your EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online from theLotter.com and not miss out on this year’s first Superdraw. What is the EuroMillions Superdraw?

A Superdraw is basically the same thing as a EuroMillions draw, it just has a boosted jackpot! When you go to purchase your very own EuroMillions Superdraw ticket you’ll be asked to take your pick of five main numbers ranging from 1 and 50. Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to pick your two Lucky Stars between 1 and 12. If you manage to match all of your chosen numbers with the winning line then, congratulations, you would have just won the EuroMillions Superdaw! Don’t worry if you’ve only got a partial match, as there are another 12 prizes that might be yours. If no one matches the winning line, the jackpot will roll over, but the biggest it can get to is €230,000,000. The Superdraw jackpot record stands at €220 million, but who knows, it just might get to that €230 million. How do you play the EuroMillions Superdraw from Malta?

Sign up at theLotter.com and get your hands on your Superdraw tickets without leaving your couch. Just pick your numbers and theLotter will take care of the rest. Once the transaction has gone through, a representative from theLotter.com will go out and buy your ticket, and the physical ticket will then be scanned and uploaded to your account. If you do happen to be the lucky winner, you’ll be notified either by phone or email. More importantly, you’ll be getting the full prize amount, no commissions taken! Tax deductions do still apply. You Could Be the First Superdraw Winner from Malta

Winners have come from all across Europe. With Spain, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and so many other countries already getting their piece of cake, it’s time for someone from Malta to possibly win. There has never ever been a Superdraw winner from Malta, so you just might win the grand jackpot and the title of ‘First Maltese Superdraw Winner’! Remember, if you want to try your luck on the €130M Superdraw, all you need to do is head on over to theLotter.com, pick your 5 main numbers and 2 lucky stars, and hope that you’ve guessed correctly. Good luck and please play responsibly!

