€130 Million? The EuroMillions SuperDraw Has Reached The Maltese Islands

Everything is bigger in the USA; the portions, the places, and the jackpots! But, America isn’t the only continent which can rack up these huge jackpots for their players. The EuroMillions lottery is dipping their toes in with the big dogs with their €130 million Superdraw, which will happen on Friday, the 24th of September of 2021.

The EuroMillions draw is not something new. It already has a very big following in Europe because it offers its players one of the biggest jackpot prizes they can get! Ticket sales are live in 9 different countries and, although Malta is not one of them, fret not, you can still get your hands on some tickets thanks to theLotter!

What even is a Superdraw?

A Superdraw is exactly what it sounds like, a draw which is bigger and better than your average jack(pot)! The rules for the draw are exactly the same as the regular EuroMillions, the only difference is the size of that jackpot. Do you have some numbers swirling around in your head? You need 5 numbers between 1 and 50, and 2 Lucky Stars numbers between 1 and 12. Once you’ve picked your line of 7 numbers, you can play here.

Now that you have your numbers and you’ve played, all that’s left to do is wait for the 24th of September to roll around. The jackpot is won by matching all of the numbers, including the 2 Lucky Stars, with the winning line. Don’t worry if you’re only a few numbers off from being perfect, you’ve still won! There are another 12 prizes which can be won apart from the jackpot, so your odds of winning a prize are greatly improved. The EuroMillions Superdraw does start at €130 million but it can grow and roll over to the capped amount of €220 million!

How do I play?

It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3… Create or log-in to your account at theLotter.com Head on over to the EuroMillions page Pick your lucky numbers Add to cart and check out Well actually there’s 4 steps, not 3, but it’s still quick!

The team at theLotter.com will then take care of the rest. They will be in charge of purchasing your EuroMillions tickets. You will also get a scanned copy of your slip which will be waiting for you on your account. If your EuroMillions ticket is the lucky one which matches the winning line, you will be notified by the team over at theLotter via email. But, the most important thing is the fact that your winnings would be completely your winnings, no commissions taken, subject to tax!

You could win €130 million with the EuroMillions Superdraw

Get your tickets from the theLotter.com

You could make history!