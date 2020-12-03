Four Signs You Need To Move House In Malta Pronto

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that change is the only constant in our lives. Sometimes, it’s out of our hands, such as this pandemic, other times, it can just be a risk we need to take to give our lives a good shakeup. Tired of looking at the same four walls over and over? Or maybe you took that extra time inside to grow your family, and your space is feeling smaller than ever? If you have an inkling to dive into some change, here are four signs that change should be upgrading or downsizing your home ASAP. 1. You’re earning good money and want to up your game

Despite the state of the world, things are going good for you. Maybe you’ve beaten all the lotto-loving grannies and won the jackpot. Perhaps you inherited a nice wad of money, you found a fairy godmother or you’ve been a good boy and counted your coins in your piggy bank and want to put them to good use. Whatever it is, you struck gold – having more disposable cash than you did when you moved into your first home. You might as well put that hard-earned dough into a gorgeous new place to live. Plus you know that it’s an investment, after all, and in Malta, property always pays off. 2. You’re expecting quadruplets

All that time indoors with your partner has got you busy, and now you’re expecting like four kids at once. (Congratulations on the quadruplets?). One thing is for sure, you’re going to need to move out of that tight apartment and find a place that gives your kids plenty of room to play and explore. (And also plenty of hiding spaces for when you need a small break). And whilst you’re at it, you might as well get that extra bathroom to avoid those morning races to the loo and shower. 3. Your kids have all moved out and you are king/queen of the castle again

You are the proud owner of a three or four-bedroom terraced house or villa, perhaps in a very central location, that has saved you tonnes of time over the years driving the kids to their piano lesson or training session. That’s all dandy, but now the kids have grown up and it’s just too big to bother maintaining and cleaning especially since you’ve gotten a little older. Instead of letting it gather cobwebs, it’s probably best to move to a smaller abode that’s easier to take care of and gives you more time to enjoy life. And if you end up with some extra cash after buying and selling, you can maybe also consider investing in a small holiday apartment in Gozo. Now wouldn’t that be lovely? 4. You want more fresh air and outdoor space (thanks, COVID)

Malta doesn’t exactly boast endless meadows of unspoiled greenery – but some spots are close enough to nature that you may just about feel ‘one’ with it. COVID has made you rethink your priorities and how important it is to come home to a nice space at the end of your day (or to quarantine in). So… it might be time to give up the hustle and bustle of city life, buy some dungarees and live a more rural life or at least get a home that has more outdoor space. No matter your reasoning, moving house is a huge but often rewarding decision and unfortunately, it can be a tedious process. As a second-time home buyer, you’re entering the home-buying process with experience on your side however things are also going to be more complicated as you have to sell and buy all at once. So Frank Salt are here to help!

When it comes to these big life decisions, its best to go to the experts. Seasoned agents at Frank Salt (pun intended) will deal with all the nitty-gritty in helping you sell your current crib at the best price and fastest time possible to match you up with the home of your dreams. And listen up second-time buyers, Frank Salt has launched an amazing scheme that will make it all worthwhile. When you buy and sell with Frank Salt, you’ll benefit from all of the following: A €500 contribution towards your notarial fees

50% off your first year of home insurance on your fresh new property

A free energy performance certificate on the property you are selling if needed

And when you’re decorating, you can snag up to 35% off your furniture and furnishings from top brands like Carmelo Delia & Sons, Vella Falzon Home, Dino Fino and Elektra. Wow! That’s about €1,000 in cashback plus loads of discounts. And don’t forget the savings that you can make on stamp duty announced by the government earlier on this year…

