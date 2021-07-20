Protect Your Skin, Your Family And Malta’s Environment With These Sunscreens

We all know the serious harm that can be done to the skin by too much sun exposure. Many of us are aware of the need to protect our skin. Yet for some reason, we might still not do so because we hate wearing sunscreen… Some brands of sunscreen are thick-textured and might leave you feeling like your skin is suffocating. Some also leave a white layer on your skin after they’ve been applied, leading certain people to feel like they have to choose between protecting themselves and looking and feeling great. That’s all just changed thanks to Frezyderm’s new range of game-changing sunscreens, guaranteed to provide the protection you need without the lack of comfort (and other environmental no-nos) you could expect from traditional sunscreens.

What is Frezyderm? Unlike other regular sunscreens, Frezyderm’s range not only feels great on your skin, but also combines the broadest spectrum of protection again UVB-UVA-VIS-IR radiation as well as DNA & Stem cells protection. Additionally, all of Frezyderm’s sunscreen products are anhydrous, meaning they avoid the release of the product into the sea, even when swimming. So you won’t just be protecting your skin, you’ll also be doing your bit to protect the marine environment! Not only are they harmless to our sea, but Frezyderm’s products are also vegan, meaning it’s a win for your skin, and the environment too! Frezyderm‘s sunscreen range includes Frezyderm Sunscreen Velvet, Frezyderm Kids and Frezyderm Baby Suncare Lotion, all of which are tailored to the needs of each particular group. Sun protection meets cosmetic excellence

Frezyderm’s Sunscreen Velvet is an innovative, transparent sun protection face cream with unique cosmetic behaviour that spreads evenly with the lightest of touches, available in both transparent form and natural tint, in case you want to hide any unwelcome imperfections. It is effective against the full range of the solar spectrum, including UV-A, UV-B, visible light (Vis), and infrared radiation (IR). Thanks to its revolutionary Second Skin Technology – for which it owns an exclusive patent – and its unique formula, this sunscreen will leave your skin feeling velvety and looking matte for up to six hours. Especially formulated to provide a smooth, non-greasy base (great as a primer before applying make up), the Velvet range is the perfect mix between sun protection and great cosmetic effect, because when you’re skin feels great, you do too!

Baby Sun Care for infants and individuals with sensitive skin Besides its Velvet range, Frezyderm sunscreen is also available as a baby sun care lotion which is suitable for kiddies. This special lotion contains only natural filters and is enriched with Vitamin E, making it suitable for children and anyone with sensitive skin. It’s also been successfully tested on eczema-prone skin as well as on individuals who are intolerant to organic filters. Frezyderm’s Baby Sun Care is also free of fragrance in order to further minimise any possible skin irritation.

Kids range for those long beach days The kids range comes in two forms: a wet skin spray and a body lotion. Both products come in the SPF 50+ rating and offer a high degree of protection. The lotion is suitable for individuals prone to rashes and photo-sensitivity because of the way it is formulated and can be applied like any other sunscreen to the face or body. The wet skin spray, on the other hand, is intended as a top-up for children who are swimming and playing in the water for prolonged periods.