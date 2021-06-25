WATCH: From Human Rights To The Need For Trees, Get Your Questions Answered By Malta’s MEPs
Malta has been a European Union member for 17 years now, having benefited greatly from the opportunities afforded to it as a result of joining the world’s largest economy. But despite this, many citizens feel detached from the EU and its institutions, including the European Parliament.
Both in Malta and across Europe, citizens are facing challenges in their lives and often wonder what the EU is doing to address these challenges.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has only complicated matters further, with a 2020 survey finding a majority of European citizens to be dissatisfied with solidarity among member states.
Given that solidarity is one of the EU’s founding principles, Friends of the Earth Malta will be organising an online activity with the theme ‘Europe in Solidarity’.
The special broadcast will see four Maltese MEPs answering questions about a range of subjects, from measures being taken to protect the environment in different member states, to their views on tax harmonisation and the fight against wealth inequality.
Rather than asking MEPs questions directly, Friends of the Earth Malta opted to let members of the public come up with their own.
In fact, over the past month, they’ve been busy collecting feedback and questions from citizens, mainly focusing on European solidarity and the bloc’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
These questions will be put to Labour MEPs Cyrus Engerer, Josianne Cutajar and Alfred Sant, as well as Nationalist Party MEP David Casa during a special programme moderated by Lovin Malta.
The event, including the submitted questions and replies, will also be included in Malta’s contribution to the Conference on the Future of Europe – a two-year process launched in 2019 aiming to determine what changes the EU should make in the medium to long term.
The process is intended to be a citizen-driven one and is being organised by the European Parliament, the EU Council and the European Commission.
The programme will be live-streamed on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page next Wednesday 30th June at 6pm.
