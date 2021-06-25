WATCH: From Human Rights To The Need For Trees, Get Your Questions Answered By Malta’s MEPs

Malta has been a European Union member for 17 years now, having benefited greatly from the opportunities afforded to it as a result of joining the world’s largest economy. But despite this, many citizens feel detached from the EU and its institutions, including the European Parliament.

Both in Malta and across Europe, citizens are facing challenges in their lives and often wonder what the EU is doing to address these challenges.

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has only complicated matters further, with a 2020 survey finding a majority of European citizens to be dissatisfied with solidarity among member states.

Given that solidarity is one of the EU’s founding principles, Friends of the Earth Malta will be organising an online activity with the theme ‘Europe in Solidarity’.